Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.39. Mogo shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 34,936 shares changing hands.

Mogo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87.

Mogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mogo, one of Canada’s leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo’s trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo also offers digital loans and mortgages.

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