Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,850 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

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