Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 8,192 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

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VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $117.18.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

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