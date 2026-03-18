Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 30,345 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,345 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Newmont by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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