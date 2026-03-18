Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
More Micron Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Micron said HBM4, PCIe Gen6 SSD and SOCAMM2 products are in high‑volume production — a direct revenue lever for AI datacenter customers (NVIDIA Vera Rubin mention) that validates demand and supports margins. Micron in High-Volume Production of HBM4
- Positive Sentiment: Micron completed acquisition of a Taiwan site and plans a second fab there to expand DRAM/HBM capacity, a strategic move tied to multi‑year AI memory tightness and future revenue (impact expected from FY2028 shipments). Micron plans second chip facility at newly acquired Taiwan site
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers (RBC, TD Cowen, Baird, Rosenblatt and others) have raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Outperform calls on MU, signaling continued analyst confidence that AI memory pricing and DRAM tightness justify a higher valuation. Why Is Micron Technology Stock Gaining Tuesday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Micron reports Q2 earnings after the close on March 18 — the report is the near‑term catalyst that could confirm outsized revenue and margin guidance or introduce volatility if guidance falls short of elevated expectations. Micron’s stock rises as enthusiasm builds ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro events this week (Fed rate decision and February PPI) could amplify market moves and change risk appetite into earnings, so broad market direction may affect MU’s post‑earnings reaction. Fed decision, inflation data, Micron earnings: What to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: Options markets show very high implied volatility and heavy call positioning into earnings; some analysts warn this positioning and gamma could “pin” the stock or produce a disappointed reaction even after strong results. That raises short‑term downside risk. Micron’s Stock May Plunge Following Earnings Results
- Negative Sentiment: There are cautionary takes arguing the memory cycle could roll over sooner than bullish forecasts assume and that MU’s rapid rerating leaves it exposed if supply/demand dynamics shift. Micron: Memory Downcycle Sooner Than Expected
Micron Technology Stock Performance
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology
In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.59.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
Further Reading
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