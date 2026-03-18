Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $461.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $462.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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