Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Reduces Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned about 0.42% of Granite Construction worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $24,812,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Granite Construction by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 556,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,477 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 215,752 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 647,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 171,904 shares during the last quarter.

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Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Granite Construction had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GVA. Zacks Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GVA

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

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