Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $3.47 Million in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $4,717,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 257,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,570,349.68. The trade was a 18.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.