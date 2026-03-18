Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $4.60 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet News Roundup

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Arete Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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