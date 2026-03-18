Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,910 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 89,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,457 shares of company stock valued at $876,925 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.7%

Pinterest stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

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Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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