Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Jolanda Howe Sells 4,732 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 4,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $435,249.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,299.42. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Jolanda Howe sold 968 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $99,994.40.

On Monday, January 26th, Jolanda Howe sold 842 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $80,991.98.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jolanda Howe sold 926 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $86,423.58.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2%

MIRM opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Key Mirum Pharmaceuticals News

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.