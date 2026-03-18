Mira Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.64 Million (MIRA)

Mira (MIRA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Mira token can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mira has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mira has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mira Token Profile

Mira’s genesis date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork. The official website for Mira is mira.network. The official message board for Mira is mira.network/writing.

Mira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 244,870,157 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.08556645 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $7,503,373.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mira using one of the exchanges listed above.

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