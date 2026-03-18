Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Decreased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,155,393,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,212,506,000 after buying an additional 8,405,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,149,566,000 after buying an additional 1,532,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 948.7% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,124,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.44.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total transaction of $587,954.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,833.78. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,830 shares of company stock valued at $102,409,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

META opened at $622.66 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $651.86 and a 200-day moving average of $675.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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