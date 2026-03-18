Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $103.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.3333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $107.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

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Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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