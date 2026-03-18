MemeCore Trading Up 33.3% This Week (M)

MemeCore (M) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One MemeCore token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MemeCore has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. MemeCore has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $14.20 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Token Profile

MemeCore launched on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,347,385,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,280,068,619 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m. MemeCore’s official website is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,347,323,682.4155445 with 1,280,006,909.9083192 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.87608763 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,054,071.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemeCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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