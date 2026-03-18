Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 15.4% increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRD opened at C$18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.58. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$11.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.45. The company has a market cap of C$552.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.63.

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Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$187.12 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments will post 2.3613596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

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