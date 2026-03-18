Mayport LLC Acquires 2,324 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.7% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VOO opened at $616.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.67 and a 200-day moving average of $622.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

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