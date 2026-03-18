Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diversified Energy by 168.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Diversified Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 760,428 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Diversified Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,501,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. This represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Energy Company PLC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.91%.

Diversified Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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