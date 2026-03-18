Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,219,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,985,000 after buying an additional 3,971,457 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $93,800,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,641,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,796,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,261,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $127,367.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,916.90. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 4,895 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $354,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,347.55. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,448. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Evercore set a $72.00 price target on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 3,650.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.