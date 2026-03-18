Maven Securities LTD Takes $951,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of -0.31. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $27,710.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,379,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,939,838.22. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Firestone purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $100,845.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,595. This represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,203 shares of company stock worth $2,028,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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