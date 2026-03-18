Maven Securities LTD Sells 28,277 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Maven Securities LTD reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

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SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XBI stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

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