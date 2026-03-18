Maven Securities LTD Invests $696,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 761.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $64.40.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,708.50. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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