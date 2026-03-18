Maven Securities LTD Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA XME opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

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