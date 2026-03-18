Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 119,278 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 98,803 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 104,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Masonglory Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MSGY opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Masonglory has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Masonglory in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonglory has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonglory stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Masonglory Limited (NASDAQ:MSGY – Free Report) by 501.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,428 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 1.34% of Masonglory worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Masonglory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonglory Limited is a subcontractor providing wet trades and related ancillary services to private and public sectors. Masonglory Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

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