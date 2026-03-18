Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.19 and last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 3642133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.17.

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Masimo Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Masimo by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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