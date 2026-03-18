Marathon Asset Management LP Sells 18,259,723 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. $EAF

Marathon Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259,723 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International accounts for about 36.1% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of GrafTech International worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 57.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,131,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 2,594,562 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

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GrafTech International Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE:EAF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company’s core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

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