Marathon Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,257,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of BABA stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.
Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Eddie Wu will directly lead a new Alibaba Token Hub to centralize AI teams and products, signaling management commitment to quicker execution and monetization of its Qwen models. Alibaba CEO takes helm of new AI-focused business group
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched Wukong, an enterprise AI agent platform (desktop and DingTalk integration) aimed at selling AI services to businesses — a direct revenue path if adoption and integrations (Slack/Teams plans) scale. Alibaba launches agentic AI tool for businesses with Slack, Teams integration plans
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor commentary and fund buying highlight confidence in long-term cloud/AI upside — some investors argue the selloff prices in near-term risks and creates a favorable risk/reward. Here’s Why Emerald Growth Equity Strategy Picked Alibaba (BABA) in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: The Token Hub consolidation bundles research (Tongyi), consumer apps, DingTalk and device teams under one group — a structural move whose benefits depend on execution and timing. Alibaba Plans Major Revamp to Heighten Focus on AI Profits
- Negative Sentiment: Shares already reacted sharply: a reported ~12% slide tied to investor unease about the overhaul’s timing ahead of earnings, increasing volatility and selling pressure. Alibaba (BABA) Stock Slides 12% Following AI Division Overhaul Before Thursday’s Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag near-term profit risks: strong user growth for Qwen but weak monetization, free usage raising compute costs, and losses from quick‑commerce could press margins this quarter. Alibaba Earnings Preview: Strong AI Adoption, Weak Profit Translation
- Negative Sentiment: Executive turnover (notably at Qwen research) and commentary that the stock “lost its AI mojo” have heightened investor skepticism about execution. Alibaba Stock Has Lost Its AI Mojo. It Just Did This Ahead of Earnings.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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