Marathon Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.4% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,257,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $325.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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