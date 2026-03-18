Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $3,408,828,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4,253.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,991,000 after acquiring an additional 778,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GE opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.15. The company has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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