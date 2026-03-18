Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $44.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $44,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606,522 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593,909 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after buying an additional 1,928,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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