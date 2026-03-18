Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF makes up about 2.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,681,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 291.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,863,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after buying an additional 1,386,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,253,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,720,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,549,000 after acquiring an additional 742,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,849,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 418,415 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

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