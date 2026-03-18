Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,241 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 117,746,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,481,000 after acquiring an additional 313,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,279 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,548,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,861 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $228,528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,346,000 after purchasing an additional 119,508 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Evercore set a $10.00 price target on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Avantor Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,399,250. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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