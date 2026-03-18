Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,498,873 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 12th total of 3,022,105 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 685,392 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,042. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $176.22.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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