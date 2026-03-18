Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 552511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $522,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 119,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,108.04. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Djerejian sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,116.50. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,911,733. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,138,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after buying an additional 1,531,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,641,000 after buying an additional 1,358,878 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 661.5% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 1,263,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,401,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 921,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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