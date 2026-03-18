Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.59. Macy’s shares last traded at $18.0520, with a volume of 5,082,128 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.
Key Headlines Impacting Macy’s
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Macy’s reported $1.67 EPS vs. analyst consensus $1.55, topping estimates and underpinning upside momentum. Macy’s Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Same‑store sales improvement led by Bloomingdale’s — Macy’s reported an unexpected rise in comps for the holiday quarter, with Bloomingdale’s contributing meaningfully to the turnaround narrative. Macy’s Same-Store Sales Boosted by Bloomingdale’s
- Positive Sentiment: Store‑refresh program showing early progress — Management said renovations and selective closures are contributing to comp growth, supporting the company’s turnaround strategy and long‑term margins. Macy’s expects sales to fall this year, even as store revamp shows progress
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying (roughly a 142% increase vs. typical volume) the day before earnings suggests some traders were positioned for upside, a short‑term bullish signal for sentiment.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials posted — Full press release and slide deck are available for investors to review detailed results and guidance assumptions. Macy’s Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious full‑year outlook — Management forecast weaker annual revenue and profit amid tight consumer spending, and signaled sales may decline this year, which is pressuring the share price despite the beat. Macy’s forecasts weak annual sales, profit; sees tariff relief
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed guidance tone — Analysts and coverage note that strong Q4 results were partly offset by softer guidance for FY26, creating uncertainty around near‑term earnings growth and multiple expansion. Fed Day, Macy’s earnings…
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Trading Up 2.9%
The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.
About Macy’s
Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.
The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.
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