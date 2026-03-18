Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.59. Macy’s shares last traded at $18.0520, with a volume of 5,082,128 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Key Headlines Impacting Macy’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Macy’s this week:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

About Macy’s

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Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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