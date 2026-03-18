LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 97,735 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,735 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 7.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period.

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Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk continues to underpin safe‑haven flows and has helped keep gold near the $5,000 floor, supporting GLDM’s underlying asset value. Read More.

Geopolitical risk continues to underpin safe‑haven flows and has helped keep gold near the $5,000 floor, supporting GLDM’s underlying asset value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS projects further upside for gold (a cited ~20% gain potential in 2026), which would be bullish for GLDM over a multi‑month horizon if spot prices follow. Read More.

UBS projects further upside for gold (a cited ~20% gain potential in 2026), which would be bullish for GLDM over a multi‑month horizon if spot prices follow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real‑world gold demand is visible in corporate results: Ramsdens raised its profit forecast after a gold price surge — a reminder that higher bullion prices can lift industry earnings and investor sentiment for gold exposures. Read More.

Real‑world gold demand is visible in corporate results: Ramsdens raised its profit forecast after a gold price surge — a reminder that higher bullion prices can lift industry earnings and investor sentiment for gold exposures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are focused on Fed Chair Powell’s remarks and the FOMC decision; gold’s direction is tied to Fed guidance on rates — a dovish tilt would help gold, hawkish guidance would hurt it. Read More.

Traders are focused on Fed Chair Powell’s remarks and the FOMC decision; gold’s direction is tied to Fed guidance on rates — a dovish tilt would help gold, hawkish guidance would hurt it. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals show consolidation around the 50‑day moving average with a recent bearish‑flag breakdown that creates short‑term indecision — this makes GLDM sensitive to small shifts in flows and headlines. Read More.

Technicals show consolidation around the 50‑day moving average with a recent bearish‑flag breakdown that creates short‑term indecision — this makes GLDM sensitive to small shifts in flows and headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risk of a hawkish Fed or a stronger U.S. dollar could compress gold prices; some strategists see scenarios where gold falls substantially (RJO flagged a possible move toward ~$4,200), which would be negative for GLDM. Read More.

Risk of a hawkish Fed or a stronger U.S. dollar could compress gold prices; some strategists see scenarios where gold falls substantially (RJO flagged a possible move toward ~$4,200), which would be negative for GLDM. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑FOMC position‑adjustments and short‑term profit‑taking have pressured gold in recent sessions, contributing to the downward move in GLDM as traders reduce exposure into policy risk. Read More.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $109.74.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

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