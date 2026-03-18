Lunate Capital Ltd Makes New $36.50 Million Investment in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,809,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,000. Chime Financial accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lunate Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Chime Financial Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

Insider Transactions at Chime Financial

Chime Financial ( NASDAQ:CHYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.36 million during the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Britt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,240,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,764,751.98. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,685.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHYM. UBS Group upped their price target on Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Chime Financial

Chime Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.