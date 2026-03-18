Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,000. Celestica accounts for 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Celestica by 43.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

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Celestica Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:CLS opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $25,722,175.80. Following the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,323,426.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.24.

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About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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