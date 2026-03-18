Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 9,900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 843.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $250,927.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,277.54. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,809 shares of company stock worth $1,423,037. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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