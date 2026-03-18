Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 5,900 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 110.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.
More Visa News
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched “Visa Agentic Ready,” a program to let banks test AI agents making payments on customers’ behalf; the first phase in Europe has 21 issuing partners (e.g., Barclays, HSBC UK), which could accelerate product adoption and new transaction flows. Visa Launches Agentic Ready Program to Help Banks Test AI Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Visa agreed to acquire Prisma Medios de Pago and Newpay in Argentina, expanding local card processing and infrastructure in Latin America — a region with above‑trend digital payments growth that can lift volumes and margins over time. Visa’s Argentina Deals Expand Processing Reach And Undervaluation Story
- Positive Sentiment: Tokenization momentum continues: Visa reports a large and growing token footprint (billions of tokens), supporting secure digital credentials and recurring revenue as commerce shifts away from physical cards. This underpins longer-term revenue resilience. Visa’s Token Strategy: A Quiet Shift Powering Future Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing AI investments for fraud protection and digital payments (highlighted by management at industry forums) reinforce operational efficiency and lower losses, which can support margins and investor confidence. Visa (V) Integrates AI for Fraud Protection and Digital Payments
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish analyst/think‑piece writeups reiterate Visa’s long-term merits (market position, cashflows), which may support investor conviction but are not immediate catalysts. Why Visa (V) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk in the UK remains material: London’s Court of Appeal has allowed Mastercard and Visa to challenge a prior tribunal ruling that their default merchant interchange fees breached competition law — litigation could lead to fines, business model changes or merchant fee pressure in Europe. Mastercard, Visa can appeal UK ruling that merchant fees breach antitrust law
- Negative Sentiment: Broader political push in Europe for domestic alternatives to Visa/Mastercard (reported in the FT) signals potential regulatory or market-share headwinds over time if policymakers favor local schemes. School IB business management class: European alternatives to Visa and Mastercard ‘urgently’ needed, says banking chief
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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