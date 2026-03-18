Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 5,900 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 110.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 286.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $308.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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