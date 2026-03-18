Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 24,200 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 865.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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