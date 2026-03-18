Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,823,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,054,000 after acquiring an additional 247,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,922,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,483,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,724,000 after purchasing an additional 445,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $584,420,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $216.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.72 and a twelve month high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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