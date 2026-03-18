Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 780.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reddit were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,238,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,819,000 after buying an additional 451,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after buying an additional 143,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reddit by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,632,000 after buying an additional 478,095 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,167 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $9,179,569.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,617,827.36. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 19,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,742,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 185,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,657,460.85. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $8,870,815 and sold 378,330 shares worth $75,398,143. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Reddit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Reddit from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Reddit from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

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Reddit Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

See Also

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