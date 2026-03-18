Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 692,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,749,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,264,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,326,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 230.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 647,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 451,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 83.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 374,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

Further Reading

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