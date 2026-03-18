Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $827,000 in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Cemex by 73.7% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Cemex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Cemex in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Cemex during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised Cemex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cemex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cemex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Cemex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Cemex Profile

(Free Report)

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

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