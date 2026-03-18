Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LINE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lineage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lineage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lineage from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

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Lineage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. Lineage has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 113,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,375. This trade represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lineage in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,642,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lineage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,742 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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