Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $448,491.30 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 22,313 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $448,491.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,431,499.50. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Edward Smolyansky sold 13,334 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $274,680.40.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifeway Foods

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $17,494,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 55.5% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

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Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) is a Chicago-based food company specializing in probiotic-rich cultured dairy products. Established in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, the company pioneered the introduction of kefir to the U.S. market. Under the leadership of CEO Julie Smolyansky, who succeeded her father in 2002, Lifeway has grown from a single product operation into a diversified portfolio of fermented foods and beverages aimed at promoting digestive health and wellness.

The company’s flagship product is kefir, a cultured milk beverage naturally rich in probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

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