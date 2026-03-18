LifeGoal Investments LLC Sells 23,512 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

LifeGoal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the quarter. LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,946.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

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iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

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