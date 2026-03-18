LifeGoal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

LifeGoal Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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