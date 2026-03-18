Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Update

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,692,689 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 8,977,079 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,246,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,246,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRMR. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

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Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Insider Transactions at Larimar Therapeutics

LRMR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 1,422,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 5,000,000 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,622,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,114,785. This represents a 88.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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