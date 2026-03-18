Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

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iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00.

iShares Silver Trust News Roundup

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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