Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00.
iShares Silver Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions are boosting safe-haven demand, helping underpin precious metals prices, which can support SLV if tensions escalate. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: War Risks vs. High Rates
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note silver is consolidating around key support levels rather than breaking lower, which reduces near-term downside risk for SLV. Gold and silver getting comfortable around key support levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market ETFs and futures are mixed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting; Fed rate guidance could materially move real yields and affect silver, but immediate impact is uncertain. Exchange-Traded Funds Higher, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday Ahead of US Federal Reserve Meeting
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold remains stuck near psychological levels and a U.S. dollar pullback hasn’t meaningfully boosted metals — a sign that macro crosscurrents could keep SLV range-bound. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $5000
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-level exploration news from junior silver miners (drilling programs and new discoveries) may boost sector interest over time but have limited direct impact on SLV’s price today. Silver Dollar Hires Versa for Diamond Drilling at Its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project
- Neutral Sentiment: New polymetallic findings at a junior explorer are positive for long-term silver supply narratives but unlikely to move SLV in the near term. Pinnacle Silver and Gold discovers new polymetallic mineralization at El Potrero
- Negative Sentiment: Improved risk appetite and declining oil pushed gold and silver lower in recent sessions; equity strength often drains safe-haven flows and pressures SLV. Gold, silver down as risk appetite improves, crude sinks
- Negative Sentiment: Price pressure from lower oil and firmer stocks has weighed on precious metals, reinforcing short-term bearish momentum for silver prices. Price pressure on gold, silver as oil down, stocks up
- Negative Sentiment: Research warns a recession would hit silver harder than gold (industrial demand exposure), posing downside risk to SLV if growth slows. Iran war won’t change precious metals’ trajectory – but a recession would – with silver and PGMs set to suffer the worst – Heraeus
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.