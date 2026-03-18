Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.7% of WBI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.2%

Lam Research stock opened at $226.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The company has a market cap of $282.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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